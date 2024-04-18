Korra Obidi Responds To Cheating Allegation By Ex-Husband

Korra Obidi, a popular Nigerian dancer living abroad, has responded to Justin Dean, her ex-husband’s accusation that she cheated on him when she was pregnant.

Justin Dean made the accusation in a popular video posted on Instagram.

He claimed that Obidi cheated on him when she was five months pregnant.

In response, the dancer disputed the charges, claiming that her ex-husband was attempting to gain influence with her name after her attack last week went viral.

She said in a video message shared via her Instagram account:

“Bloggers are learning clout chasing from Mr Justin Dean. I had an accident and I trended; he is now bringing chats from two years ago.

“My lovers, please be wiser than the normal gullible people. Mr Dean is a desperado. When I got my big breakthrough, that was when he filed for divorce. He cannot stand attention that is not on him. This is two years down the line and he is still talking about me because the only way he can stay relevant is to call my name.”