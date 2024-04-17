Junior Pope: E-Money Mourns Late Actor, Promises To Nurture His Children

Emeka Okonkwo, often known as E-Money, a Nigerian billionaire businessman, has volunteered to raise the children of his late friend and actor Junior Pope.

Taking to Instagram, he remarked that it has been one week since the actor’s death, leaving behind a tremendous feeling of loss that is felt throughout Africa and beyond.

He stated that his presence as both a friend and brother is greatly missed.

The businessman noted that the weight of his absence weighs heavy on their hearts, but they take consolation in the idea that God would give them the strength to carry on and honour his legacy.

E-Money pledged that he and his family would assist nurture the children as Junior Pope would have desired, recalling his last words on the boat when he stated that he would take care of his three children.

Sharing a video of himself with the late actor, he penned,

“It has been one week since you departed from this world, leaving behind a profound sense of loss that reverberates not only among us but also across Africa and beyond. Your presence, as both a friend and a brother, is deeply missed, JP. The weight of your absence bears heavily upon our hearts, yet we draw comfort from the belief that God will grant us the resilience to carry forward and uphold the legacy you’ve entrusted to us. We tenderly remember your final words on the boat, “NA ONLY ME DEM BORN I GET 3 CHILDREN NA ME GO RAISE THEM,” and we solemnly commit to honoring that vow. Your children now find solace in the embrace of the Okonkwo family, and we, as members of that family, pledge to nurture them as you would have wished. Your absence leaves a palpable void, JP and your memory will forever be held dear. Rest peacefully, knowing that you are deeply cherished, and may God’s blessings encompass your soul, your family, and all who hold you in their hearts.”

SEE POST: