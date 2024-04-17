A Kano State High Court has reportedly upheld the suspension of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While granting an ex parte order, the Court also restrained Ganduje from further parading himself as a member of the Party.

As cited by Daily Trust, Justice Usman Malam Na’abba granted the order on Tuesday, which followed an ex parte motion filed Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani by their counsel Ibrahim Sa’ad.

The plaintiffs, who identified as executive members of APC Ganduje ward, said they brought the motion on behalf of the executive members of the ward.

Subsequently, the court ordered, that henceforth, Ganduje should desist from presiding over all affairs of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

Recall that Gwanjo, who identifies as the Party’s ward Legal Adviser, was the one that announced the suspension of Ganduje two days ago, citing corruption charges filed against him by the government.

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the APC in Kano had announced the suspension of ward party leaders who earlier announced the suspension of Ganduje.

But APC Chairman in Dawakin Tofa Local Government , Inusa Suleiman Dawanau, told newsmen that those behind the act were caught in anti-party activities, with records of their meetings with the ruling opposition exposed.

The SWC also sanctioned them for six months and set up a panel to verify several allegations against them.

Justice Na’abba however granted the plaintiff’s prayer which ordered the APC SWC, from interfering with the legally and validly considered decision of executives of Ganduje ward, essentially on action endorsed by two-thirds majority of the executives as provided by the party constitution.

The judgment read, “An order is hereby granted directing all parties in the suit APC (1st), APC National Working Committee (2nd), Kano State Working Committee APC (3rd), Dr. Abdullah Umar Ganduje (4th), to maintain status quo ante bellum as of 15th April, 2024. The order thereby restraining the 1st respondent (APC) from recognising the 4th respondent (Ganduje) as member of APC and prohibiting the 4th respondent (Ganduje) from presiding over any affairs of the NWC and restraining the state Working Committee from interfering with the legal and valid decision of the ward executives of Ganduje ward. That the 4th respondent (Ganduje) is prohibited from parading himself as member of APC or doing any act that may portray him or seem to be a member of APC, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.’’