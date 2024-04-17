Police Arraign 29 Suspected Yoruba Nation Agitators In Court

At least 29 Yoruba Nation agitators were, on Wednesday, arraigned before the Chief Magistrates Court in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for their involvement in the failed invasion of the Governor’s Office and the state House of Assembly.

It was gathered that the case, with charge number Mi/520c/2024, is between the Commissioner of Police and the 29 suspects.

The suspects were arraigned on a seven-count charge bothering on treasonable felony, unlawful society, illegal possession of a firearm, going armed and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

According to the Investigative Police Officer, Bakare Rasaq, an Inspector with the state Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan, said that the Oyo State Police command acted in line with its promise to ensure the arrested invaders of the State’s government secretariat are duly prosecuted by charging them to court.

Bakare added that the offence is punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

Recall that on Saturday some armed men breached the peace around Agodi environs when they attempted to take over the government seat of power at the secretariat Ibadan on Saturday 13th April 2024.