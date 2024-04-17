Naira Abuse: “I No Small, Money Na Water” – Cubana Chief Priest Brags After Bail Granted

Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has spoken out after being granted N10 million bail after pleading not guilty to suspected naira abuse.

Earlier today, the socialite was arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court, Lagos, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a three-count charge bordering on abuse of the Naira.

After pleading not guilty, the court granted him N10 million in bail with two sureties in the same amount who must be gainfully employed with the federal or state government and have at least a grade level of 16.

Following his release, Cubana Chief Priest turned to Instagram to thank his friends and fans for their concerns.

He stated that his arraignment and subsequent bail had proven that he is not “small.”

READ MORE: Naira Abuse: Cubana Chief Priest Arrives Lagos Court (Video)

He wrote, “Seeing all your messages and love. I’m so humbled. Now it’s confirmed CP [Chief Priest] no small. Money na water.”

SEE POST: