Naira Abuse: Cubana Chief Priest Arrives Lagos Court (Video)

Popular Instagram celebrity, Pascal Okechukwu, aka, Cubana Chief Priest has arrived at the Federal High Court, Lagos ahead of his arraignment for allegedly spraying naira at a social event.

This is coming barely few days after the Economic and Financial Crime Commission arraigned controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky on similar charges for which he was sentenced to a six-month jail term.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the EFCC filed a three-count charge against Cubana Chief Priest who would be arraigned today (Wednesday) before Justice Kehinde Ogundare.

He was alleged to have sprayed the Naira on February 13, 2024, at Eko Hotel.

Meanwhile, EFFC’s prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) alongside seven other lawyers representing the chairman of the Commission, in a document made available to the public, stated that: “In Count 1, it was alleged that you, Okechukwu Pascal on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

“In count 2, it was alleged, that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

“In Count 3, it was alleged that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.