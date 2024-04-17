Tinubu Told Me My Position As APC Chairman Is Secured – Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, former Kano State Governor, has revealed that his current position as the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman stands amidst all the political imbroglio.

According to him, he has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who assured him that his position as Chairman is secure.

Recall that Ganduje was on Monday, suspended by his ward in Ganduje, DawakinTofa Local Government Area of the State over alleged corruption.

Speaking to journalists, the legal adviser of the ward, Haladu Gwanjo, said the former Kano Governor is alleged to have committed gross misconduct and misappropriation of public funds during his administration in Kano.

According to him, the executive members of the ward resolved to suspend Ganduje’s membership after a vote of no confidence passed on him due to his inability to clear his name from a wide range of allegations of corruption, particularly the widely circulated video where he allegedly received dollars as a bribe from a contractor.

READ ALSO: Kano APC Ward Excos Makes U-Turn, Denies Suspending Ganduje

However, the Kano State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a quick reaction, thwarted the suspension of the national chairman and sacked the ward leaders behind the purported suspension.

The APC Dawakin Tofa Local Government Chairman, Inusa Dawanau, said those behind the suspension of Ganduje were caught in anti-party activities, and their records of meetings with the opposition have been exposed.

Addressing a political gathering of some of his supporters after the saga regarding his suspension, he said the Kano State government is behind the attempt to remove him from office.

As seen in a video on X, he said: “I met with the President, and he told me that my position as APC Chairman, which the Kano State Government was trying to remove me from, will remain unchanged. He reaffirmed my position as APC National Chairman.”