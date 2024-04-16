The Ganduje Ward Executive Committee in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State has denied suspending Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the Executive Council of Ganduje Ward led by Haruna Gwanjo had earlier announced the suspension of Ganduje during a press briefing in Kano on Monday.

Gwanjo said that the former governor has to clear his name of corruption allegations regarding his long-standing dollar case.

However, while speaking with newsmen shortly after an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, the State Chairman of the Party accused one Inusa Sulaiman Dawanau, and his cohorts for anti party activities.

Abbas said, “We have it on good authority that these group disloyal members have been hobnobbying with ruling NNPP led administration in the state to execute a distablisation act within the party.

”We have evidence of meetings between the State Government officials and those that suspended the National Chairman, and state working committee has agreed to sanctioned them for six months and they stand for suspended”.

He disclosed that they have since adopted the recommendation, and the decisions of the Local Government Party Leaders to suspend the errant ward officials, while the party at the State level are now investigating the Anti party activities of the culprits.

READ ALSO: Kano APC Sacks Ward Leaders Behind Ganduje’s Suspension

Meanwhile, a statement signed by all executives of the APC Ganduje ward which was led by its Chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, said those behind the purported suspension of Ganduje are not APC members in the ward.

The statement which was also read in a joint press conference on the same day, said: “The attention of the Ganduje Ward Executive Committee Members and that of Dawakin Tofa Local Government was drawn to a purported suspension of the National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, by unfornuately, non-APC members in the Ward.

“Those who addressed the press conference were sponsored by the NNPP state government, and from the record of the Party at the Ward, Local Government and State, are not card- carrying members of the APC

“The purported suspension was null and void, and would have no any effect on the National Chairman. The Ward and Local Government Executives having identified the persons involved in this unfortunate situation, have already prepared to charge them to court for impersonation and calculated attempt to embarrass and dent the image of the Party and that of the National Chairman”.

Koko further called on all Party members to disregard the purported suspension and remain calm.