Sowore Reacts To Mockery Of Bobrisky Private Organ, Says EFCC Failed To Prosecute Ministers For Embezzlement

Omoyele Sowore, a human rights advocate, stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other government agencies would be more productive if they focused their efforts on prosecuting politicians who embezzle public funds rather than mocking popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

It had earlier been reported that an official of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) confirmed that the male reproductive organ of Bobrisky currently being held in Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos is complete and intact.

In response, Sowore called the Correctional Service’s statement about Bobrisky “despicable conduct” and a waste of time.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote,

“It is a terrible country. @officialEFCC recovered N32billion and another $445,000 between Betty Edu and Umar-Farouq of the Humanitarian ministry.

“None of them has been prosecuted by now for these humongous frauds, but @BobriskyIdris has spent 6 months in jail for “spraying Naira” and now it is correctional facility @correctionsng officials where he’s detained entertaining the public daily with the description of his male organ! Despicable, useless, dishonest and disreputable people. #RevolutionNow.”