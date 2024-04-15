VeryDarkMan Taunts Bobrisky After Prison Officials Confirmed His Male Genitals Still Intact

Controversial self-proclaimed activist VeryDarkMan has turned to social media to mock Bobrisky after prison officials disclosed that his male parts remain intact.

A Nigerian Correctional Services official earlier revealed the results of their inquiry into Bobrisky’s disputed entrance to the correctional facility as a transgender person.

In a private conversation with PUNCH journalists, a top officer at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre stated that the transgender who received a six-month term was vetted upon arrival.

Their inspection indicated that Bobrisky, the crossdresser, had no surgical or non-surgical realignment of his gender or modification of male organs, as he claimed.

Following this revelation, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram account to drag Bobrisky, releasing a diss song for him. He went on to explain that some witnesses claim Bobrisky’s manhood is three times larger than his.

In his words,

“Naira mutilation dem dey check gbola you dey follow me play abi are you whining me, you’ll learn, when I entered everybody dey laugh VeryDarkMan let him stay there, for this Abuja you’ll learn, the only way you’ll escape from this internet is only if you don’t do bad thing, if there’s no skeleton in your cupboard you win, I said I wanted to see the connection, all the connections wey him say he get I no see am, no be him say he go throw portable for jail, say he go make portable disappear now you don dey brotherhood is winning, I sha tell the next person rub with man post am, so na man he dey disguise he dey use I am a woman, that shows how this world don dey, its so quite unfortunate many women were supporting him”

