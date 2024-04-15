Davido Anticipates Working With Rihanna On New Song

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has expressed excitement about a prospective collaboration with Rihanna after she declared his song ‘Unavailable’ her favourite.

He made the revelation in a recent podcast interview with Sway’s Universe.

However, he noted that, other from Chris Brown, he has no ambitions to collaborate with any other American singers.

Regarding future projects, Davido stated, “Aside from Chris Brown, I’m not going to put in the effort for any other American collaboration, Rihanna praised ‘Unavailable’ as her top song, so I’m eager to collaborate with her.”

According to Davido, his song ‘Blow My Mind’ featuring Chris Brown is the best combination of Afrobeats and American singers since Drake and Wizkid’s ‘One Dance.’

“Blow My Mind’ with Chris Brown was the first US x Afrobeats collaboration to go crazy aside ‘One Dance’,” Davido said.