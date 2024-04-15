Nigerian Correctional Services Official Confirms Bobrisky’s Biological Male Organ Still Intact

Idris Okuneye, often called Bobrisky, a controversial crossdresser who was sentenced to six months in prison for naira abuse, is currently sharing a cell with male detainees at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, while sentencing the defendant on Friday, April 12, 2024, stated that the judgement would serve as a deterrence to others who are seen abusing and mutilating the naira.

A top official in the prison facility where Bobrisky is being held told Punch Metro that the crossdresser was examined at the point of admission.

According to the official, the examination results confirmed that the convict’s gender and genital organs had not been realigned.

“Bobrisky was perceived as an ordinary detainee and underwent a thorough examination, which revealed no evidence of gender or genital organ realignment. His male biological characteristics remained unchanged.

The source said that, “Bobrisky made a public declaration that he was a male and court proceedings are public records. Every inmate brought into a facility during admission is examined. He was equally examined and no realignment of gender or genital organ was discovered. The male biological features were the same.

“After that, a cell was allocated to him, and he had a certain number of inmates with him. A bed space was also allotted to him. It is just like a boarding house where your housemaster will issue you your personal belongings.”

The source noted that the convicted crossdresser followed the facility’s rules and procedures.

“When it is time for class, he attends. When it is time for food, he will go and get his portion. The same goes with prep and light out. He observes all these without preference. He has been going about his business just like other inmates since he was brought in here.”

READ MORE: Tekno Disputes Claims He Was Paid N1 Billion In Royalties For Kizz Daniel’s “Buga”

While clarifying reports that Bobrisky was being safeguarded from abuse, the official stated that the facility strongly opposed any sort of mistreatment by a fellow inmate.

“He is not getting any five-star treatment and is not being protected from anybody. He follows the same rules and regulations just like every other inmate. Single cells of isolation cells are to prevent outbreaks of communicable diseases. In a male prison, homosexuality is outlawed and it is a grievous offence. Sodomy or homosexuality, is frowned upon here in the custodial centre. So any inmate that tries to violate him will face the law.”