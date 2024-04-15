Tekno Disputes Claims He Was Paid N1 Billion In Royalties For Kizz Daniel’s “Buga”

Nigerian artist Kelechi Austin Miles, alias Tekno, has refuted claims of receiving N1 billion in royalties from his collaboration with Kizz Daniel on the song ‘Buga’.

Recall that, according to a rumour circulating on the microblogging site X, it was claimed that Kizz Daniel paid him royalties totaling over N1 billion for their collaboration on “Buga.”

According to the article, Kizz Daniel provided him 50% of all revenue generated from the song.

Tekno responded by refuting these claims and cursing the person who posted the false interview.

On his X handle, he wrote: “Him money no reach. Anybody wey put out that fake interview, thunder fire your mama. #Talkingshit.”

See some reactions to his tweet,

Abazz said: “Na lie tekno😂 you no want make people come beg you for money na why😂”

Omolomo said: “Your first statement “Him money no reach” isn’t necessary. I hope you know”

Owen said: “Thought as much cause buga only pulled streams on Boomplay and we all know Boomplay streams is chicken change”

Prime_is_back said: “Kizz Daniel pr team dey ment, na them dey pull out the news and na wetin Kizz Daniel tell them to do in the GC be that”

SEE POST: