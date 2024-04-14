Tolani Baj Speaks On Why She Admires Crossdresser, Bobrisky

Tolani Baj, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has expressed love for embattled cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky.

She stated she adores Bobrisky because he can play any gender he wants at any moment.

The reality star spoke in a trailer for the upcoming episode of the Bahd and Boujee Podcast, which she co-hosted with actress Moet Abebe.

“This is why I love Bobrisky, right? Bobrisky wakes up and plays a character; he, she, baby, whatever pronoun he likes,” she said.