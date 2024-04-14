Junior Pope: “It’s A General Disaster, People Die Every Week” – Actor Ugezu Ugezu

Ugezu Ugezu, a veteran actor and filmmaker, has responded to the number of deaths hitting Nigeria’s film industry.

Some fans believe Nollywood is under siege after over five performers, including Mr Ibu, Amaechi Muonagor, Sisi Quadri, Adejumoke Aderounmu, and the most recent Junior Pope, died in the first quarter of 2024.

Reacting on his Instagram page, Ugezu stated that it is not a Nollywood calamity, as many have suggested, and that individuals in other professions die every week.

He stated that the death of movie stars is widely reported, and that the country’s death rate is the result of “systematic destruction of the health sector.”

Ugezu wrote, “If only you knew how many bankers who kpai every week…if only you knew how many police officers who kpai every month…if only you knew how many pastors/priests who kpai every month…if only we have a clear data on citizens that kpai monthly, we may settle down and understand the systematic destruction of the health sector.

“Entertainers are domiciled publicly and theirs go viral always. Time has come to expunge spiritualism from clear system failure. It is not just a Nollywood disaster like many allude.

“It is a general system disaster.”