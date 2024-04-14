Israel Versus Iran: Saudi Arabia Calls For UN’s Intervention To Enforce Peace

Saudi Arabia has weighed in on the military escalations and their “potential severe repercussions” following Iranian drone and missile attacks directed at Israel.

Recall that Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation as the United States pledged backing for Israel.

A statement by Saudi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs via X on Sunday, read, “The Ministry reaffirms the Kingdom’s position that stresses the need for the (UN) Security Council to take responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, especially in this highly sensitive region for global peace and security.

The Ministry however stressed the importance of “preventing any further exacerbation” of the crisis, warning of “dire consequences” should the situation worsen.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council is set to meet on Sunday after Israel requested that the council condemn Iran’s attack and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), according to a schedule released late on Saturday.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, requested the council hold an emergency meeting in a letter on Saturday to the council’s president.

“The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran,” Erdan wrote in a post on X.