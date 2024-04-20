S’African Police Arrest Nigerians For Allegedly Attacking Cops During Drug Raid

The South African Police Service have arrested eight Nigerians for allegedly attacking the operatives during a drug raid in Northern Cape.

It was gathered that the Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, confirmed the incident on Friday, in a statement made available to the public.

According to General Otola, the suspects also damaged vehicles and other property.

The statement reads: “At the time of the arrest, police were tracing information of one of the Nigerian nationals being in possession of drugs.

“While conducting this search, a large group of Nigerians attacked police. Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

READ MORE: Paris 2024: “We Deserved A Penalty Against Super Falcons” – South Africa Coach

“One suspect was arrested for illegal possession of drugs, and three suspects were arrested for public violence and detained at Kimberley Police Station.

“During processing, the suspects broke windows at the station. Additional charges of malicious damage to property were added.

“Another group of Nigerians later approached the Police Station and threatened to retaliate.

“The Operational Commander warned the group to disperse. However, upon dispersing, the group damaged police vehicles. Another four suspects were arrested for malicious damage to property.

“We will not allow such lawless behaviour.

“We are processing the suspects and working with Home Affairs to determine if they are legally or illegally in the country.

“Police will continue to stamp the authority of the state in the Northern Cape Province,”