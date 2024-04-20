Our Lawyers Are Preparing Documents, Causes Of Junior Pope’s Death Is ‘Actionable’ – Emeka Rollas

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has stated that he is awaiting the findings of a committee formed to investigate the boat tragedy that claimed the lives of Nollywood actor John Odonwodo, well known as Junior Pope, and four others.

Rollas indicated that after the report is submitted, their lawyers will contact the Association of Movie Producers and Adanma Luke.

In an interview with Arise TV correspondent Oseni Rufai on Friday, Rollas disclosed this and said that several performers still traveled by boat without life jackets the day after Junior Pope passed away.

READ MORE: Unfulfilled Promises: Phyna Declines New Offers From BBNaija Sponsors

Rollas said, “Our lawyers are already preparing documents because this matter is actionable. I am only waiting for a small committee we have set up to give me the report on all the things that happened.

“I also learnt that not only the day that Junior Pope died, the previous day they still went on the waters without life jackets. At least the video that Junior Pope showed everybody on Instagram the previous day people on that boat weren’t wearing life jackets.

“I am waiting for this report, and as soon as I get the report, the Association of Movie Producers and the Adanma Luke Production will also hear from our lawyers.

“The other day, we had an actor who almost died on set because the producer hired a driver who doesn’t have a driver’s licence and also doesn’t know how to drive and while he was reversing, he hit the actor, Emmanuel. It was the Guild that took him for treatment, hospital, and everything. We spent millions of naira to get him back on track, and the producer was still saying,’Please, please.’

“This is not a profession for brothers or sisters. It is a business profession. If you are a producer, be a producer, and put money down. If you hire an actor, pay him, and he will act. It is not ‘abeg do this for me there is no money.'”

Junior Pope and four other actors drowned after their boat capsized on Anam River in Anambra State on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, while returning from a movie shoot.