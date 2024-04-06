Paris 2024: “We Deserved A Penalty Against Super Falcons” – South Africa Coach

The South Africa’s women’s National team coach, Desiree Ellis has stated that they also deserved a penalty in the first-leg match against Nigeria.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the Super Falcons defeated Bafana Bafana by a lone goal from the penalty spot via Rasheedat Ajibade.

Ellis praised her players for their efforts in the game and insisted that the game was not over.

She said: “Look, we said it was going to be a tight game but we are hopeful of overturning this result in the second leg.”

“We are still in the game. We created a couple of chances, and a penalty decided the match but the game was not over.

“I thought in the second half we raised our game a lot and created good chances and could have equalized. Maybe we could also have gotten a penalty at the end when Jermaine was fouled but I’m very proud of the team and we will take it back to Pretoria.”