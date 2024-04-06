Military Can End Security Challenges – Kwankwaso

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said that the military can solve the security challenges facing the country.

The former governor of Kano State, stated this while addresing newsmen shortly after the NNPP National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja on Friday.

Kwankwaso said that although, it was the responsibility of the Federal Government to address the security challenge, Nigerians also had a crucial role to play by supplying vital information to security agencies.

He said: “As former Minister of Defence, a former Chief Security Officer of Kano State for eight years, somebody who has gone around and well exposed in this game of politics, I believe that tackling security challenge is now on the shoulders of the Federal Government.

“We have seen states forming some security outfits. Sometimes, you laugh. The level at which it is today is at the level of Nigerian military, and anything short of that wouldn’t work.

“And everybody must work together to make sure there is peace in this country.

“Some of us who are from the villages and even towns, we can remember how our people were going to farms. Now people cannot go to the farm. They are also being chased from their villages and towns.

“Our children are daily abused and taken away by criminals and bandits in hundreds.”