Olympic Qualifiers: Ajibade Helps Super Falcons Beat South Africa In First Leg Clash

Rasheedat Ajibade scored from the penalty spot to give the Nigeria Super Falcons an advantage 1-0 win against South Africa ahead of the second leg clash.

The match which was played on Friday at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abuja saw Ajibade converted from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute after Chinwendu Ihezuo was brought down in the box.

In the second half, the Banfana Banfana had more goal attempts but Paris FC goalkeeper, Nnadozie Chiamaka was too good to allow any goal in.

Despite a couple of chances that fell to both teams in the second half, they both failed to score to the advantage of Nigeria who finished the game with a slim one-goal lead.

The eleven times African champions are expected to finish the job against the reigning African champions in Pretoria, South Africa on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

If the Super Falcons beat or draw with the Banyana Banyana in South Africa, they will qualify for the 2024 Olympics for the first time since 2008.