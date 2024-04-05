RRS Impounds 85 Motorcycles In Lagos

Officers of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, impounded 85 motorcycles, also known as okada, in different areas of the state.

In a statement made available on Friday, RSS disclosed that the operation was led by the security outfit’s Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

However, the squad also received support from the enforcement team of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority during the operation.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad supported by their counterparts from LAMATA Enforcement Team, yesterday, impounded 85 motorcycles in continuation of the clamp down on motorbikes plying prohibited routes in the state.

“The areas visited by the team include: Ojodu Berger, Aguda (Ikeja), Iju Road, Agege, Iyana Ipaja Bridge, Abule Egba and Ogba.

“The operation was led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

“In a similar operation two weeks ago, the team led by Egbeyemi impounded 257 motorcycles.

“The state Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has assured all that the exercise would be sustained until there is compliance.”