“Come Support Super Falcons To Overcome South Africa” – Nnadozie Begs Nigerians

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has appealed to Nigerians to come out in their numbers to support the team ahead of the Olympics qualifiers with South Africa.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the eleven-time African champions and Bayana Bayana will clash at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

She said: “We want our people to come to the stadium and support us.

“The Super Falcons do not fear any team. With their support, we will play with total confidence and overcome.”

READ MORE: Olympic Qualifiers: Super Falcons Beat Cameroon, Advance To Final Round

Nigeria has not participated in the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament since 2008 when the Falcons lost all three matches in the group phase in China.

The return leg is due for Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld arena on Tuesday next week.