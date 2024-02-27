Olympic Qualifiers: Super Falcons Beat Cameroon, Advance To Final Round

The Super Falcons have defeated the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon to qualify for the last round of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

Recall that in the first leg s’ of the third round, the Nigeria’s side travelled to Douala in Cameroon. After 90 minutes of football, the two countries played a goalless draw.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that luck was against the Super Falcons, because they had a goal disallowed for offside and had couple of opportunities to seal the victory but couldn’t do it.

However, the battle was settled at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja, today, as expected, it was a cautious game between the two West African countries.

Before both sides started struggling to convert their chances, Esther Okoronkwo had given the Super Falcons the lead in the 14th minute.

Fortunately for the hosts, that goal made all the difference as the Super Falcons ended Cameroon’s dream of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a slim 1-0 win.

The Randy Waldrum’s team will now face the winner of the game between South Africa and Tanzania in April, which is the final phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers.