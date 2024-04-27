“Congratulations To Me, We’re Back” – Ndidi Celebrates EPL Return

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has taken to his X page to celebrate his club, Leicester City’s return to the Premier League club.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ndidi has been playing for Leicester City since he joined them from KRC Genk of Belgium on January 3, 2017, for a transfer fee worth €17.60 million.

In the game that confirmed their return to the elite league which was against a former Premier League club, Southampton, the 27-year-old Nigerian defensive midfielder scored a goal to seal a 5-0 win for Leicester.

Though Leicester has gathered enough points to gain promotion to the Premier League, they still need at least two more wins to secure the English Championship title.

To celebrate Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League, Wilfred Ndidi wrote: “Congratulations to me, the boys, the staff, the club and the amazing fans.. 2 more to go!!! We back!!”