Super Falcons Drop On Latest FIFA Rankings (Top 40 Women’s Full Team List)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have dropped by two spots in the latest FIFA rankings to place 34th in the world.

In the ranking table on the website of the world football governing body, released on Friday, Falcons dropped 21.96 points to rank 1627.12 points, as against 1649.08 in August, the last time the women’s rankings were released.

However, the drop did not affect the team’s ranking on the continent, as it remained the number one team on the continent.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Super Falcons have won three out of the four games played after the World Cup, including a 7-1 aggregate win over Cape Verde to qualify for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that at the CAF Awards 2023 held in Marakesh, Morocco, on Monday, Nigeria was named the best women’s national team, with forward Asisat Oshoala winning her sixth CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

Below are the top 40 Women’s national teams in the world as released by FIFA on December 15:

1. Spain

2. USA

3. France

4. England

5. Sweden

6. Germany

7. Netherlands

8. Japan

9. Korea DPR

10. Canada

11. Brazil

12. Australia

13. Denmark

14. Italy

15. Iceland

16. Norway

17. Austria

18. Belgium

19. China PR

20. Korea Republic

21. Portugal

22. Switzerland

23. Colombia

24. Republic of Ireland

25. Scotland

26. Russia

27. Finland

28. Czechia

29. Poland

30. New Zealand

31. Argentina

32. Wales

33. Ukraine

34. Nigeria

35. Mexico

36. Serbia

37. Vietnam

38. Philippines

39. Chile

40. Jamaica