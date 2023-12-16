Super Falcons Drop On Latest FIFA Rankings (Top 40 Women’s Full Team List)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have dropped by two spots in the latest FIFA rankings to place 34th in the world.
In the ranking table on the website of the world football governing body, released on Friday, Falcons dropped 21.96 points to rank 1627.12 points, as against 1649.08 in August, the last time the women’s rankings were released.
However, the drop did not affect the team’s ranking on the continent, as it remained the number one team on the continent.
INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Super Falcons have won three out of the four games played after the World Cup, including a 7-1 aggregate win over Cape Verde to qualify for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.
READ MORE: FIFA Approves 30 Nigerian Referees On 2024 International Lists
Recall that at the CAF Awards 2023 held in Marakesh, Morocco, on Monday, Nigeria was named the best women’s national team, with forward Asisat Oshoala winning her sixth CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.
Below are the top 40 Women’s national teams in the world as released by FIFA on December 15:
1. Spain
2. USA
3. France
4. England
5. Sweden
6. Germany
7. Netherlands
8. Japan
9. Korea DPR
10. Canada
11. Brazil
12. Australia
13. Denmark
14. Italy
15. Iceland
16. Norway
17. Austria
18. Belgium
19. China PR
20. Korea Republic
21. Portugal
22. Switzerland
23. Colombia
24. Republic of Ireland
25. Scotland
26. Russia
27. Finland
28. Czechia
29. Poland
30. New Zealand
31. Argentina
32. Wales
33. Ukraine
34. Nigeria
35. Mexico
36. Serbia
37. Vietnam
38. Philippines
39. Chile
40. Jamaica