Netizens Reacts As Burna Boy Reportedly Gifts Ex-Girlfriend Stefflon Don N280m Rolls Royce

Famous UK singer, Stefflon Don, who was born in Jamaica, is currently trending on the internet after a video of her Christmas birthday present went viral.

The singer, who previously dated Afrobeat artist Burna Boy, was shocked when her birthday gift arrived at her London home, sparking outrage online.

Online videos of the new ride have been trending. The car appears to be a sign that the couple is about to reunite.

The car is estimated to have cost Burna Boy $353,850 (279,364,575).

According to reports, the car was a surprise gift that came with a personalised plate number.

Here are some of the comments that trailed the report about Burna Boy acquiring a new ride:

@Ogo4200: “Burna Boy buying a girl a car some artists in Nigeria use to brag is wild.”

@Bukeemooh: “Wo’lu, please don’t tell that my guy folded?”

@MatthewDav27715: “Talk nah benny I don go her junior brother Snapchat the guy post the car.”

@f_phreeh: “Dey settled? I knew that girl can’t do without ODG.”

@Fact_Spewer07: “Na all this thing e wan make Burna dey do but Bose no gree.”

@Gene_sis0: “This RR is reportedly worth $500k and the interiors is 10/10..!!!!”

@Quivcy: “Better not be Burna; we’re not done singing Last Last yet.”

@ChiNwams: “Man don fold.”

@Timmydennyd: “Say it already!!”

@BlackkkStarr: “Stop playing, only Burna can pull this off.”

@BolQuan: “Don’t tell Odogwu coz l love to see them together.”

SEE VIDEO: