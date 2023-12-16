NSCDC’s ‘My Oga At The Top’ Officer, Obafaiye Becomes Deputy Commandant General

Shem Obafaiye, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer who became popular for his “my Oga at the top” phrase, has risen to the top.

He was promoted alongside two of his colleagues as Deputy Commandants-General.

The picture of Obafaiye being decorated by Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo became a talking point on Friday with netizens juxtaposing his latest position to his comical interview years ago.

Sharing the photos of Mr Obafaiye and the other officers, the Ministry of Interior in a tweet said, “As the chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), the minister, @BTOofficial, decorated the three new deputy commandants general of the @official_NSCDC today.”

Recall that over a decade ago, Obafaiye became an internet sensation following his response to an interview with Channels Television.

During the interview, he was asked to state the NSCDC’s website for members of the public who would like to get information about the agency.

He said: “The one (website) that we are going to make use of is going to be made known by my Oga at the top. Yes. I can’t announce one now, and my Oga says it’s another one that we are going to use.

“If you want to know about NSCDC as at now. Ok, www.nscdc…. That’s all.”

Asked about the website of the NSCDC, Mr Obafaiye said, “Hmmm, the website is, excuse me, my Oga at the top knows the website.” He again cleared his throat and said: “My Oga at the top is working on the website, and I don’t have them”.

The phrase went viral and became a major slogan in Nigerian budding social media space.