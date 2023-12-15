“I Was A London Tailor Before Skit Making, I’ve Been Funny From Birth” – Carter Efe Spills

Popular Nigerian musician and skit creator, Oderhwo Joseph Efe, better known by his stage name Carter Efe, revealed that before becoming famous, he worked as a tailor.

Carter Efe recently discussed his journey from being a tailor to becoming a well-known figure in the worlds of music and skit creation on the Hip TV programme “Trending,” hosted by reality star Kim Oprah.

The singer of “Machala” explained that his natural comic ability stemmed from a lifelong passion of art, which at one point in his life inspired him to pursue tailoring.

In his words, “I have been funny right from birth. I’ve been doing stand-up comedy since I was in school. During break time, I would just stand in front of the class and start making people laugh.

“I was a London tailor, ‘Obioma’, before I ventured into skit making. I love art. For example, I edit my skits by myself. I told my dad one day that I wanted to learn tailoring. He said what of my education and I insisted that I want to learn tailoring because I love creativity. I didn’t even spend up to six months before learning how to sew.

“When I was learning tailoring, sometimes I would lie to my boss that I was sick and go to shoot a skit. Then I will come back in the afternoon. He still punished me. He would tell me to kneel. I would kneel till the end of the day.

“Until one day, Broda Shaggi posted a challenge on Instagram: he said everybody should vibe to a song. Back then I was in Delta State. I said let me just vibe to it and I vibed to the song then I came out first. I won PS5.

“Shaggi said I should come to Lagos to receive my prize. When I collected the PS5, I sold it for about N300,000. Then I decided to stay back in Lagos. I was using the N300,000 for transport fares to go to locations to shoot my skit. I was staying with one of my friends then.”