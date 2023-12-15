“This Fame Life…” – Phyna Reacts After Being Accused Of Renting Wig By Hair Vendor

Reality star, Phyna, has finally spoken out after she was criticised by an internet hair seller for allegedly refusing to return a purportedly borrowed wig.

It was reported earlier that a certain online vendor alleged that Phyna borrowed the wig she wore to the recent movie premiere she starred in.

However, the hair vendor did not present any evidence to support that claim.

Phyna has gone online to lament over blackmailers and clout chasers who are always after her life.

The BBNaija season 7 winner said that everyday she wakes up to different stories and it has become to tiring for her to deal with.

She bemoaned how crazy life as a celebrity has become.

She wrote:

“Every day different stories…….. Now it’s clout chasers and black mailers…….. y’all need to do better…….phhyna the air everybody in Nigeria dy breath…… make Una rest small for this whole nonsense. Even me I don tire”

