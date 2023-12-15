Frank Edwards Berates Overzealous Fan Planning Walk-A-Thon From Abeokuta To Lagos To Celebrate Him

Popular gospel musician, Frank Edwards has stirred mixed reactions after he berated a fan who planned to commence a Walk-a-thon from Abeokuta to Lagos just to celebrate him.

A Nigerian man revealed that he plans to travel across states to meet Frank Edwards, citing him as his idol.

However, Frank Edwards disapproved his intentions, as he noted that the man is putting himself in danger since such undertaking could be unhealthy for him.

Additionally, he made it known to the fan that he isn’t in the country, and wouldn’t be flying back to wait for him.

“In as much as I appreciate you all. I see no reason why anyone will encourage anyone to walk from Abeokuta to lagos !! It is unhealthy! It is risky!! It is stressful!!

WHAT EXACTLY IS THE REASON?

I DO NOT SUPPORT IT !!

I am not even available.

Or are you saying I should fly back to Nigeria to come and wait at Lagos express way ?

It makes no sense !!

I don’t want to encourage it and have more people doing it and getting their lives in danger.

There are better ways to celebrate people!,” he wrote.

He added …

“Very important ‼️‼️‼️‼️ I’m saying NO Because I care about y,all and I do not want to encourage it in anyway and have others doing same.”

One netizen, Chinasa Ogbonna wrote:

“Sir acknowledge him appreciate him maybe his doing it again to get something from you it’s maybe love also , we love you sir🙏”

Frank Edwards wrote in response:

“Chinasa Ogbonna I will Not . I have been giving to people here and they did nothing of such to get Favour’s from me.

If you know me WHEN I SAY NO!! Just forget it .”

Oge E Ubendu said: “It’s poverty mindset to do this just to get favour from someone.

He should look for something to do with his life than this clout chasing.

It’s joblessness that cause such carelessness with one’s life, why would you put your life at risk to see someone you admire.

If you want to be noticed by the person you admire. Do incredibly well, and they might notice you.”

Kofi Antwi commented:

“The thing don turn hustle now. It’s motive isn’t love and passion anymore but many do it for fame, compensation, and recognition. We abuse things in this country.”

See photos below …

