Crisis Hits Fubara’s Cabinet As Six Commissioners Allegedly Loyal To Wike Resign In 24 Hours

Crisis has continues to hit Rivers State political system as six more commissioners, allegedly loyal to former governor, Nyesom Wike, dumped the cabinet of Siminalayi Fubara.

It was gathered that commissioners, who tendered their resignation were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN); Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly; Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma; the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu; and the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that out of the six commissioners, five served under the administration of Wike.

READ MORE: 27 Rivers PDP Lawmakers Loyal To Wike Defect To APC

The Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly, said he resigned because: “My conscience will not allow me to stay.”

The social welfare commissioner, Aguma, said: “I have other commitments.”

Meanwhile, the education commissioner, in his resignation letter dated December 14, 2023, addressed to the Governor through the Secretary to the State Government, said: “I hereby resign my appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Rivers State for personal reasons.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the opportunity given to me to serve in your administration and wish you the best as you carry on with the governance of the state.”