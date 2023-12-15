“You Have Right To Take Pictures, Videos Of Officers On Duty” – Police Tells Nigerians

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that citizens have the right to record videos of police officers while they are on duty.

Confirming the development, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi led this out vial his X handle on Thursday.

The FPRO was responding to a Nigerian who claimed that some police officers extorted N10,000 from him for videoing them during a stop-and-search operation.

Adejobi insisted that it is not an offence to video or take photos of police officers on duty.

The X user, identified as @Boy_Cyril wrote on his handle: “Sir, is it a crime to video during stop and search because I had to pay N10,000 for those officers to give me back my phone after taking it forcefully from me just now.”

Adejobi, in his response, said that the police had announced several times that there is nothing wrong with Nigerians taking photos or videoing police officers on duty.

He added that anyone who is harassed by any police officer for videoing or taking photos should report the case to the police authority.

He said: “You can video or take pictures of policemen on duty. We have said it severally. There is nothing wrong with that.

“You can take up the case. Send an SMS to me or to our email box.” “Every policeman knows that videoing and taking pictures of them on duty is allowed and permitted. “Those who attack or harass people for such are just deviants and recalcitrant and unprofessional. Or have you seen any of them telling you he’s not aware?

“They all know. It’s like a case of a criminal who knows committing crimes is criminal and punishable, yet he does it until he’s caught.”