“We Cover Wiz With The Blood Of Jesus” – Netizens Pray As Bobrisky Reiterates Crush On WizKid

Well-known Crossdresser, Bobrisky, has once more spoken about his intense love for Afrobeats musician Wizkid.

The crossdresser reiterated this in an interview with Isbae.

He and the Afropop singer, Skales were featured on the show which touched on various aspects of the entertainment industry and the beefs that exists therein.

During the question and answers section, Isbae U asked, is there any Nigerian or African celebrity you have a crush on, he replied “Everybody knows him already, Wizkid”

Read some reactions that followed:

pretty_lisaaS said: “I cover Wizkid yansh oo You nor go see he yansh burst my brother”

dan_ajebo wrote: “I be 30bg, but i will help fc reject this one. God forbid ou senior man”

thababy_nikky said: “I cover Wizkid with the blood of Jesus”

king_mubaraq stated; “Oonikure pelu wizkid to daruko yen”

boss_baby619 wrote: “Na men dey always crush on Wizkid”

