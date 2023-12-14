“I’ll Never Stoop So Low To Date A Manchester United Fan” – Odumodublvck

Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known by his stage name Odumodublvck, has made it clear that he will never date a Manchester United supporter.

This is coming amid Manchester United struggles in the English Premier league and being knocked out of Champions league and Europa.

Odumodu revealed in a tweet on his X handle that women have been flooding his Instagram page with different kinds of love messages.

The singer claimed that he was attracted to a woman but turned her down when he found out she was a Manchester United fan.

According to Odumodublvck, he would never “stoop so low” as to date a lady who supports the English Premier League club.

In his words: “I have so many pretty women in my DM on Instagram professing their love to me and I really appreciate them. But one girl, I checked her profile and saw she was a Man U fan. I will never stoop so low.”

See fans reactions below:

Chimzybella penned: “let us the manchester united fans breatheeeee please.”

Redfairylee said: “Oya come make me wey be Man city date u, but u go pay for my wig and handbag o.”

Compzard wrote: “Man united fans no dey breathe for this app. Back to Back L everywhere.”

SEE TWEET: