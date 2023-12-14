Bolisco And God Over Everything Exchange Words Over Wizkid’s N20M, Song Royalties

Popular singer and hype man, God Over Everything, also known as GOE, has gotten into an argument with his colleague Bolisco over song royalties, arguing about the N20 million Wizkid gave GOE.

It would be recalled that Wizkid had gifted GOE N20 million some weeks ago, simply for hailing him in his song. However, the said song was not just sang by him, it had been a trio of collaboration involving GOE, Bolisco and Manny Monie.

Bolsico and GOE got into an altercation after Manny Monie insisted on receiving his share of the money.

It was gathered from their exchange that GOE didn’t give Bolisco anything out of the 20 million naira which Wizkid gave him, and Bolisco, who had collaborated in the song, also release a solo song which is bringing in money for him.

However, GOE returned to remind them that he has a commission for the song they sang together because it is now going viral, when, the 20 million Wizkid gave the three of them, he never shared it with any of them.

READ MORE: Portable’s Ex-Signee, Young Duu Moves Father Into New Apartment

Watch video below …