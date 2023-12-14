Tenant Disappears With Landlord’s son, Neighbour’s Three Days After Renting Apartment In Ogun

An unidentified woman has reportedly abducted two minors in the Sango Ota area of Ogun State.

The abducted minors are children of her landlord and that of a neighbour.

The woman was said to have disappeared with the two kids three days after she moved into the apartment.

Omolola Odutola, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to her, the landlord, Johnson Oshinowo, reported that a woman whom he rented his apartment to on December 7, 2023 abducted his son and another neighbour’s son, who were both four years old.

Oshinowo detailed that the woman who had just spent three days at the apartment has no known identity as the landlord and the house agent did not do due diligence and background check before renting the apartment to her.

“On December 12, 2023, at about 0835hrs, a landlord informed the police that he rented a room apartment to a woman on December, 7 and on December 11, the woman abducted his son and his neighbour’s son without any trace of their destination.

“Immediately the report was received, detectives swung into action and visited the scene to conduct preliminary inquiries.

“From the preliminary investigation, it was gathered by the detectives that the woman had only spent three days in the rented house without any known background information. It was also gathered that the landlord and house agent have no profile of the suspect,” Odutola said.

She disclosed further that the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, has directed a discrete investigation into the abduction to ensure that the suspect was tracked down.

“The CP has directed a discrete investigation and urged operatives to intensify their efforts to track down the suspect and rescue the children,” she added.