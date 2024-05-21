Stray Bullets Hit Two LASU Students At Food Vendor’s Spot



Tension engulfed the Ojo area of Lagos State on Monday after two students of the Lagos State University were hit by stray bullets.

The incident reportedly happened outside the school campus at a popular students’ residential area called PPL.

The two students were said to have been hit around 8 pm while at a food vendor’s spot where they had gone to eat.

The identities of the students are yet to be known, likewise the identity of the shooter(s).

An X user with the name ‘Baddy of Lasu’ confirmed the incident on his page saying: “Two students have been shot at PPL, Ojo, Lagos. Please, students of LASU, stay indoors and don’t go out.”

Commenting on the post, Kappo Olawale, the Senior Special Adviser on Students’ Union Affairs to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, affirmed the incident.

Olawale said he had been in touch with the university’s Student Union President, who said the victims are in stable condition.

“I have kept in touch with the President of the Student Union. Information passed just now is that the students have been stabilised. The Dean of Students was also on the ground to ensure they were properly attended to. Thanks to God!” he posted.

Another student of the institution who spoke in confidence with newsmen confirmed the development, adding that one of the students has been hospitalised and he’s responding to treatment.

“It happened around past 8 pm at PPL. They went to get food outside, so they heard gunshots, and they ran away. When they got home, they observed that the bullets had hit the male on the neck and arm.

“Due to the bleeding, he was rushed to the LASU Health Centre from where he was rushed again to the Igando Medical Hospital. He’s already responding to treatment,” Punch quoted the student to have said.