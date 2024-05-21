The United States (U.S) has said the late Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi was a brutal, violent and repressive figure who had a “lot of blood on his hands.”

The White House unpalatable description of Raisi came despite Washington offering condolences after his death in a helicopter crash.

“This was a man who had a lot of blood on his hands,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, saying Raisi was responsible for “atrocious” rights abuses in Iran and had supported regional proxies including Hamas.

Kirby said, however, that “as in any other case, we certainly regret in general the loss of life and offered official condolences as appropriate.”

Meanwhile, Iran announced Monday it will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the death of Raisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash.

“The election calendar was approved at the meeting of the heads of the judiciary, government, and parliament.

“According to the initial agreement of the Guardian Council, it was decided that the 14th presidential election will be held on June 28,” the announcement disclosed.

Iranians began mourning Raisi whose helicopter crashed on Sunday into a fog-shrouded mountain, setting off a period of political uncertainty in the Islamic republic.