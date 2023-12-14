Portable’s Ex-Signee, Young Duu Moves Father Into New Apartment

Young Duu, who was formerly signed by Nigerian singer Portable, has disclosed that he has relocated his father to a new flat.

In a video that he uploaded, Young Duu appeared to be showing off his father, but he withheld information regarding the location of the flat and other specifics. He was heard saying, “I have finally rented an apartment for my father.”

The video was a response to claims by TikToker DJ Chicken, alleging that Young Duu’s father works as a ticket seller.

To refute these claims, Young Duu clarified in a TikTok live video that his father is not a ticket seller adding that he has secured a new apartment for him.

His statement drew the attention of many social media users, leading them to flood the comment section with reactions.

See some reactions below:

abiolabalogun780: “‎this boy no get senses.”

Olamilekan: “‎See as e de jam d song lyk say e just come out! Wizzy.”

Mama Zee: “‎God really helped this guy, I’m happy for him.”

brucecash7: ‎”You just Dey look for fan as portable no talk about you anymore.”

OMO3A ENT: “‎youngidu ti gbera tan…na o2 shutdown we dey wait for next.”

SEE VIDEO:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6jsrqf3/