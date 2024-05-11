Real Warri Pikin Confronts Abuja Men Over Their Fear Of Commitment In Relationships

Real Warri Pikin, a comedian, has criticised Abuja single men for refusing to get married.

According to her, she has received numerous reports from people in the FCT about the chaotic dating scene.

She claimed that the majority of the men there are only searching for women to become baby mama and are unwilling to settle down in marriage.

Despite the fact that women want to get married, men are adamant about it.

They are not willing to commit to the institution of marriage, despite having access to intimacy with ladies.

She asserted that there are still fantastic marriages because she is currently in one and met her husband in Abuja; thus, men should change.

READ MORE: Reps. Speaker Appoints Eniola As His SSA On Social Events, Public Hearing

“Abuja men, what is happening to the dating pool in Abuja, I hear say na una dey scatter am you people are not ready to get married you people are not ready for commitment, you’ll just see responsible girl living her life and you want to turn her to baby mama, is she a factory? Information reaching me is that you people don’t want to settle down but the girls are ready,” she said in part.

SEE VIDEO: