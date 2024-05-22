FG Bans Money Ritual, Smoking Scenes In Nollywood Movies

As part of efforts to bring sanity to the entertainment industry, the federal government has approved the ban of money rituals and the glamorising of vices in Nigerian films.

It was gathered that the development was announced to the public, on Wednesday, by the executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, Dr. Shaibu Husseini.

Dr. Shaibu led this out at a National Stakeholders Engagement on Smoke-Free Nollywood held in Enugu today.

He noted that the industry is facing an emergency requiring bold and ambitious actions from all parents, guardians and stakeholders.

According to him, the health implications, glamorising smoking in films poses a negative influence on teens and young adults who constitute the largest segment of Nigerian movie viewers.

Dr. Shaibu said: “When my predecessor approached the former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed on the need to make a subsidiary legislation to curtail the display of smoking in Nigerian movies, he saw the need to include money rituals.

“Others included in the regulation are ritual killings and glamorising other crimes to further sanitise the film industry.

“Today, I am delighted to announce to you that the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, pursuant to section 65 of the NFVCB Act 2004 has approved the regulation.

“The minister has approved the Prohibition of Money Ritual, Ritual Killing, Tobacco, Tobacco Products, Nicotine Product Promotion and Glamorisation display in Movies, Musical Videos and Skits” Regulations 2024.

“We have also forwarded the approved copy to the Federal Ministry of Justice for Gazette.

“As you all know, the film industry occupies a central position in the entertainment and creative sector, and we must continue to place the highest premium on the progress of the film industry.

“The NFVCB supports smoke-free movies and smoke-free Nollywood, and we, therefore, seek your collaboration to develop creative content that discourages smoking and promotes positive health messages.

“After a series of engagements, the NFVCB in collaboration with the CAPPA decided to do a ‘subsidiary regulations’ to cater for smoking in movies since this aspect was not expressly spelt out in the extant Law.