Peter Obi’s Visit To Abure A Reconciliatory Move To Liberate Nigerians From Tinubu’s Maladministration – LP

The Labour Party (LP), on Wednesday, posited that the visit of Peter Obi, its 2023 presidential candidate, to the Party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, is proof that both men are on the same page in the quest to reconcile aggrieved Party leaders.

Obiora Ifoh, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement issued in Abuja, while responding to an earlier statement issued by the media aide to the Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko.

Ifoh berated Tanko for attempting to twist the well-intentioned visit of Obi on Abure and the national leadership of the party.

According to him, the Party’s National leadership cherished Obi’s visit and described it as a positive wind blowing on the Party.

The statement reads, “The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party has been called to a statement issued by the spokesperson to our National Leader, Peter Obi titled, ‘Obi visits to LP, Reconciliatory, not endorsement.

“Dr. Tanko Yinusa wherein he tried to twist the well intentioned visit of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate on the leadership of the party.

“As a party, we are pleased that our leader has chosen to reconcile all aggrieved members and stakeholders of the party.

“This noble step taken by Mr. Obi is in line with the call made by the Labour Party’s National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure during his maiden press conference last week titled ‘Triumphant Resumption of Abure led NWC’ wherein he pleaded with all the warring parties including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to sheath their swords and join in the rebuilding process in the party.

“Peter Obi’s visit and speech on Tuesday during the FCT solidarity rally has been variedly described in some quarters as an endorsement on the Abure leadership being his very first visit after the successful National Convention of the party held in March.

“But to us as a party, we cherish this visit on whatever nomenclature as a positive wind blowing on the party.

“We believe that very soon, the reconciliatory efforts will be consummated and metamorphose into a political force that will usher in a government that will liberate Nigerians from the shackles of maladministration we are presently facing in the country.

“We urge the NLC and its Political Commission to understand that we are not the foe, and to see us as an ally in the battle to rescue Nigeria.

“They should emulate the Trade Union Congress, (TUC) which has shown greater understanding and willingness to partner with the Labour Party in our efforts to make a new Nigeria possible.”