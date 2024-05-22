Ademola Lookman’s Hat-Trick Helps Atalanta Win First European Title, End Leverkusen’s Unbeaten Run

Bayer Leverkusen’s 51-game unbeaten run came to an end as Ademola Lookman scored a stunning hat-trick for Atalanta, who won the Europa League final 3-0.

Xabi Alonso’s team, on Wednesday, ran out of luck after a phenomenal season with Lookman scoring the opening goal with a back-post finish on 12 minutes before doubling the advantage with a stunning curling effort 14 minutes later.

The super Eagles’ forward wrapped up his famous treble with a powerful left-footed strike that flew into the top corner meaning he became the first player to ever score a hat-trick in a Europa League final.

Reacting to the club’s victory, during a post match interview, Ademola said: “One of the best nights of my life.

“Amazing performance from the team, we did it, we did it, we did it! Fantastic.

“They do always say third time lucky, so yeah it is for us today [winning a final at the third attempt this season].

“I’m just happy we won. We won today so yes, very pleased.

“100% [we’re partying tonight]! We’ve got to celebrate, we made history tonight.”

READ MORE: Victor Boniface Bags Bundesliga’s Rookie Player Of The Season

After storming to their first Bundesliga title, Leverkusen’s hopes of their own treble are over, although they can secure a domestic double by beating Kaiserslautern in the German Cup on Saturday.

Atalanta had lost all three of their previous finals under Gasperini, most recently in last week’s Coppa Italia defeat to Juventus.

But this time they were not to be denied their shot at history as they were roared across the finishing line by the thousands clad in blue and black that had made the trip from northern Italy to the Irish capital.

In doing so they became the first Italian side to win the competition since Parma lifted the UEFA Cup in 1999.