Victor Boniface Bags Bundesliga’s Rookie Player Of The Season

Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface has been voted 2023/24 Bundesliga Rookie of the Season.

Boniface beat Xavi Simons, Ian Maatsen, and Maximilian Beier to the individual accolade.

Announcing the award on X, via its official page, on Wednesday, @Bundeslig_EN, says: “And the winner is Victor Boniface.

“Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface takes home the #BLRookie of the Season award from Sorare after making an instant impact to the Bundesliga — in which he won four Rookie of the Month trophies in a row. Congrats Victor!”

The 23-year-old won the monthly award a record four times in a row, from August to December 2023.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Boniface linked up with Leverkusen from Belgian Pro League outfit Union St Gilloise last summer.

He has also registered 13 goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Bayer Leverkusen won their first-ever Bundesliga title this season dethroning 10-time consecutive champions Bayern Munich.