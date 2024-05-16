FG To Subsidize 2024 Hajj With N90bn Amid Economic Hardship

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said that his principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will subsidize the 2024 Hajj with N90 billion.

The development is coming, amid economic challenge facing the country, due to the removal of fuel subsidy and other policies made by the current administration.

The VP, representing President Tinubu, made this known, during the inaugural airlift of the 2024 Hajj exercise from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He urged the intending pilgrims to pray for peace, unity, and progress in the country.

Shettima said: “Mr president has been committed to this year’s Hajji due to the economic situation, he has also contributed the sum of N90 billion to subsidise this year’s Hajj exercise to have a smooth and successful exercise.

”You may recall that this year, we had a major challenge in announcing the final hajj fare for the 2024 Muslim pilgrimage due to fluctuation in foreign exchange rates.

”President Bola Tinubu also works round the clock to control the downward spiral of our local currency to bring relief to our pilgrims and other Nigerians.

“A move that eventually succeeded in lowering the fare. The President approved the release of N90 billion to subsidised the cost of pilgrimage for this year’s hajj.

“It is a journey of faith, devotion, and unity where believers come together to fulfill one of the five pillars of Islam, the pilgrimage to Mecca is a profound experience that fosters a sense of community, humility, and spiritual renewal.

“It is a time for reflection, prayer, and seeking forgiveness, as well as an opportunity for personal growth and self-discovery.”