Aruna Quadri Reclaims ITTF Africa Cup After 7years 

Africa’s top-ranked table tennis star, Aruna Quadri on Tuesday evening, defeated Mohamed EL Beiali of Egypt 4-0 to win the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Aruna reclaimed the victory at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

After three consecutive losses at the finals, the Nigerian got the crown back for the first time since 2017.

It took Aruna six finals to reclaim the men’s singles title, having lost the last five finals to Egyptian duo, Omar Assar (2023, 2022, 2019 and 2018) and Ahmed Saleh (2020).

The final was also the 13th meeting between the Nigeria international and Bieali, with the Egyptian seeking his maiden singles title.

Reacting to his victory, during a press conference on Wednesday, Aruna said: “I never gave up on my dream, it doesn’t matter where you come from.

“I come from a small place in Oyo State in Nigeria, and it was really difficult growing up, I just want to tell them that something great is very possible to happen in every individual.

“There was never an easy win in any competition, and I am happy that I gave my best and my best result in the victory. It has always been in me not to give up, even when I am down. I am happy that all my hard work paid off with the victory.”