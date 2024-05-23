Flavour Mourns Loss Of His Father

Chinedu Okoli nicknamed Flavour, a Nigerian singer, has lost his father.

The singer confirmed the news on Wednesday in a post on X.

Flavour posted a video of himself and his father in a wheelchair, listening to him play the guitar and sing.

Sharing the video, he pleaded for his father’s soul to rest peacefully.

“Chukwu wetelu. Chukwu ewelugo. 🕊️🕯️Nna m 💔 Papa Ijele. Rest well 🕊️,” he wrote.

Many took to the comments section to express their condolences.

See some comments below…

@manny_234 wrote: “My condolences to you and your family, may God rest the soul of the dead 🙏”

@Ellamadu3 “I am so sorry for your loss.

May Papa Ijele rest in peace.”

Honestina_Ofona: “I Sympathise With Your Family Sir. May God Grant Y’all The Fortitude To Bear This Lose 😥🙏”

@LadyAdprable21: “Papa Ijele Rest in Perfect Peace🕊️ My condolences to Flavour and all the love ones connected 🤍🤍”

@Peter_Ajuze: “Stay strong Ijele. My condolences. May his soul rest in peace 🕊️”

SEE POST: