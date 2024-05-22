“I Forgive Him Completely” – Yul Edochie To Late Junior Pope, Calls For Industry Unity

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has finally forgiven his late colleague Junior Pope.

Recall that on Tuesday, Yul Edochie had justified his absence from the late actor’s funeral, alleging that Junior Pope had repeatedly betrayed him during his lifetime, which led to their fallout.

Noting how that is life, he vowed to provide all of the specifics soon so that others might learn from him, but also cautioning people to be careful about what they desire for others.

On his Instagram page on Wednesday, he declared that he had completely forgiven the late actor.

He did, however, express how severely hurt he was when a friend he adored, treated as a brother, stood for, and loved throughout the years, backstabbed him without remorse.

Unfortunately, that is the world we live in, as he pointed out that humans are filled with flaws.

Yul expressed his forgiveness for the late actor and wished his family the best.

He wrote,

“Speaking about forgiveness. I forgive him completely. It hurts deeply when a friend you love, took like a brother, stood for and shown love over the years turns around to stab you in the back repeatedly without remorse.

Sadly that’s the world we live. Humans are filled with flaws. To err is human, to forgive is divine.

I forgive him & wish his family the very best”.

Yul also addressed a message to Nollywood and humanity, adding that he hopes this serves as a reminder that life is short and unpredictable.

He stated that none of us would be on this planet forever, and as such, we should restore love and unity because we gain nothing by bringing another person down.

He wrote,

“Dear Nollywood & humanity, I hope this serves as a wake-up call. Life is short & unpredictable. None of us will be here forever. Let us bring back love and unity amongst us.

You gain nothing by trying to bring another person down.

The sky is big enough for all of us to fly.

When you see your fellow man to woman having issues, don’t be that person who will add to the pain.

In this era of social media & monetized pages, resist the urge to use another person’s pain to create content or to trend.

You have no idea the damage you cause each time you do it & in the end, the outcome may not be what you expected.

We real what we sow.

Let us bring back love & unity and be there for one another.

Everybody is passing through one thing or the other, rather than make fun of the person, call that colleague on the phone and ask, how can I help?

Let us kill hate with love.

Rest well brother.

You made your mark here.

May God be with your family, comfort them and grant them the strength to bear”.

