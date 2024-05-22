“Be Like Nonso” – Lagos Police Hail Car Dealer For Returning Stolen Vehicle To Owner

The Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, hailed car dealer for raising alarm over a stolen vehicle.

Benjamin, in a tweet via his X page, titled: “Be Like Nonso”, narrated a story of a Lagos based car seller, identified as Nonso, who called the attention of a vehicle owner, after two men, suspected to be thieves, Galadima Adamu and Abubakar Lawal brought the Toyota Highlander to be sold at N3million.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Nonso, reportedly called the owner’s number, written on the car’s documents and checked for confirmation.

The tweet reads: “Be like Nonso!

“Nonso (not real name) is a car dealer. One day, Galadima Adamu and Abubakar Lawal brought a Toyota Highlander to Nonso, offering to sell it for N3 million.

“Nonso called the number on the vehicle documents for confirmation, which led to the discovery that the men are the driver and security guard of the owner of the vehicle.

“They had indeed stolen the car some days earlier. Vehicle has been recovered, suspects in custody and prosecution follows.

“Nonso is a smart man. Be like Nonso!”